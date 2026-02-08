Tata Punch EV Facelift Unveiled With Design Changes; Check Details

Tata Motors has taken the wraps off the Punch EV facelift, following the launch of the updated ICE version of the SUV. This version brings updated styling and fresh visual touches ahead of its official launch. While the exterior has been showcased, the rest of the details are yet to be revealed.

The biggest update comes at the front. The facelifted Punch EV drops the black trim that previously connected the headlamps and replaces it with a cleaner, closed-off grille section, giving the SUV a sleeker appearance. A continuous LED light bar now links the DRLs, while the front bumper's lower scuff plate features a mildly reworked design for a more modern stance.

Also Read: MG Majestor To Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara: SUVs Launching In India In February

Tata has also introduced new aero-optimized alloy wheels that draw inspiration from the larger Nexon EV. To add some flair, the facelift will be offered in a new exterior shade inspired by the Harrier's 'Sunlit Yellow', paired with a contrasting black roof. Although Tata hasn't yet revealed the rear profile, the EV is expected to feature connected LED tail lamps similar to the petrol-powered version.

Also Read: Nissan Gravite Interior, Design, And More Details Revealed Ahead Of Launch

Inside, layout changes are expected to be minimal, but a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system running the latest Tata software could make its debut. The cabin is likely to retain equipment such as a 10.25-inch digital driver display, ventilated front seats, wireless charger, 360-degree camera, auto-dimming IRVM, ambient lighting, and connected car technology. The inclusion of a Level 2 ADAS package is also anticipated to enhance safety.

Under the hood, the Punch EV facelift will continue with the same 25 kWh and 35 kWh battery options. The smaller pack delivers 82 hp and 114 Nm of torque, with a range of around 265km, while the larger unit produces 122 hp and 190 Nm, offering up to 365 km on a single charge (ARAI claimed).

With the aesthetic and equipment updates, the facelifted Punch EV is expected to carry a small premium over the current model, which is priced around Rs 9.99 lakh.