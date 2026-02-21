Mercedes-Benz Recalls CLE, AMG-CLE, And AMG C-Class Over Software Issue

Mercedes-Benz has issued a recall for select CLE, AMG CLE, and AMG C-Class models due to a software glitch that could disable the Emergency Stop Assist feature. This affects vehicles where the system fails to detect if the driver stops steering or removes hands from the wheel, say, during a medical emergency, preventing automatic braking and an emergency call.

In simple words, if you're cruising on autopilot and suddenly go unresponsive, the car should notice the lack of steering input, slow to a stop safely, and dial for help. Here, it might not. No hands-off detection means no lifesaver activation, leaving the vehicle potentially coasting uncontrolled. Mercedes-Benz flagged this after internal tests showed the detection logic glitching out.

Also Read: Lexus LX SUV Recalled In India Over Possible Transmission Failure Risk

In the official statement, the automaker has issued, "In the process, it has been determined that the assistive feature of Emergency Stop Assist might not be available. In the event the system detects that the driver has not steered the vehicle for a considerable period of time or has removed their hands from the steering wheel due to some medical emergency of the driver, the assistive feature of automated emergency stop might therefore not be initiated as intended. As a result, the associated automatic emergency call may not be initiated."

Also Read: Dubai Police Inducts Mansory's Lamborghini Revuelto In Fleet; Pics

The recall covers certain 2024-2025 CLE, specific AMG CLE built between 2025-2025 and C-Class variants built between October 2024 to November 2024. The recall covers 149 units of the car.

Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz India is planning to bring the V-Class to the Indian market. The model is being brought back to the country after a hiatus aimed at luxury MPV buyers. To be launched March 3, 2026 the model will compete against the likes of Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM in the country, likely providing a diesel-powered alternative. This space also has the electric-powered MG M9.