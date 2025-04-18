Rain Brings Relief For Delhi Amid Scorching Heat

Rain, accompanied by gusty winds, lashed parts of Delhi on Friday evening, bringing relief from the heat.

Parts of the city, including central, south and west Delhi, witnessed rainfall in the evening.

In its latest nowcast, the weather department said light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph), is very likely in several areas, including Burari, Rohini, Badli, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Azadpur, Pitampura, Delhi University, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Mundka, Paschim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Kashmere Gate, Seelampur, Shahdara, Vivek Vihar, Rajouri Garden, Patel Nagar, Red Fort, Preet Vihar, Buddha Jayanti Park, President House, Rajiv Chowk and ITO, as well as in certain parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius, 4.2 notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, the MeT office said.

Humidity levels fluctuated between 57 per cent and 35 per cent.

According to the IMD's forecast for Saturday, the sky will be "partly cloudy" and become "generally cloudy" towards the evening.

Very light rain or drizzle is likely, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and dust storms, along with winds with a speed of 40-50 kilometre per hour, gusting up to 60 kmph, in the evening.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, the air quality at 4 pm on Friday was recorded in the "poor" category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 219.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe", according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

