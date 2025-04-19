CCTV Captures Moment When Building Collapsed In Delhi's Mustafabad

The collapse of a four-storey building in Mustafabad in northeast Delhi has left four dead early, with rescuers now trying to pull out those feared trapped under its debris. CCTV in an adjacent alley has captured the moment the building collapsed. The footage showed a sudden spark and a thick cloud of dust filling the alley, preventing any further recording.

The collapse occurred early Saturday morning. Various rescue agencies - including the National Disaster Response Force and the Delhi Fire Services - have been deployed amid fears that many are still trapped under the rubble.

Four people died, and the rescuers found 14 survivors so far, while 8-10 people are still feared trapped, said a senior police officer. The injured survivors are being treated at the GTB hospital.

Divisional Fire Officer Rajendra Atwal said they received the call about the collapse around 2:50 am. When the fire officials reached there, they found the entire building had collapsed and some were trapped, he said.

An official from the NDRF described it as a “pancake collapse” and said the chances of survival are minimal. But we are still clearing the debris and thoroughly checking for any life that can be saved, said the official. He also said that working in such congested areas is very challenging.

The collapse occurred hours after the city witnessed heavy downpour accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms. Officials, however, said the cause of the collapse is still being investigated.

A man who lost his two nephews in the collapse said his sister, brother-in-law and niece were injured and admitted to the hospital. Another man who lives in the area said he has not seen his neighbours since the collapse. The family had at least eight members, and he could spot no one since.