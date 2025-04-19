Death Count In Delhi Building Collapse Rises To 11, 5 In Hospital

A nightmare unfolded in a part of the national capital in the early hours of Sunday when a four-storey building came crashing down like a stack of cards, killing eleven people and leaving as many injured.

Around 3 am, the building in Mustafabad's Shakti Vihar collapsed, trapping several under the rubble. While eleven people were pulled out alive by rescue teams, eleven others were declared dead. All the rescued people were rushed to a nearby hospital, where five are undergoing treatment, while six have been discharged.

Using cranes and thermal cameras, rescue teams from Delhi Fire Services, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and local volunteers have been working through the night.

Even though the officials are yet to comment on the reason for the collapse, locals have alleged that a dividing wall on the ground floor of the building was removed without reinforcing the pillars, making it vulnerable.

The incident comes close on the heels of a building collapse in Madhu Vihar recently during a dust storm, killing one.

“They should have checked the building. We kept saying it was shaking after the rain. But, nobody came,” said a local.

Sehjhad, who lost two nephews in the accident, said, “I've come from the hospital. The building was eight to ten years old. Pillar work was underway. The whole foundation gave way. Two school-going boys are gone. Everything — gold, cash — is under the rubble.”

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra has blamed the collapse on rampant illegal construction in unauthorised colonies. “All such colonies are unauthorised. We will act against the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) officials who cleared these houses.”

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has assured strict action against the culprits. "Strict action will be taken against the culprits. Investigations have been ordered," she posted on X.