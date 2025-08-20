3 Workers Die As Under Construction Building Collapses In Delhi: Cops

Three workers were killed after a three-storey building collapsed near Sadbhavna Park in central Delhi's Daryaganj on Wednesday, officials said.

The dead were identified as Zubair, Gulsagar and Taufiq, who were working at the site when the structure caved in, police said. All three were trapped under the debris and were declared dead after being taken to hospital.

"Information about the incident was received at 12.14 pm, following which a police team, four fire tenders and rescue officials rushed to the spot. The injured were moved to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital. Civic authorities, including the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), have been informed. Legal action will be taken after verification of facts," the officer said.

A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said the building collapsed suddenly while construction activity was underway.

"Three persons were rescued from the debris and immediately shifted to hospital. Rescue operations are still on," the officer added.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also joined the operation soon after the incident, working alongside Delhi Police, fire brigade personnel and the DDMA staff. Heavy machinery was pressed into service to clear the rubble as rescuers combed through the debris.

Sources said preliminary information indicated that some construction work was going on at the site at the time of the collapse. However, the exact cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation is in progress, police added.

