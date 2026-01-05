'Will Do A 3rd Murder': Attackers Film Video After Stabbing 2 Men In Delhi

Two young men were seriously injured after being attacked and stabbed multiple times by four people in Delhi.

A video of the incident showed three of the accused stabbing and beating Anshu and Vimal, both aged 18, on a street in a residential society, while the fourth accused recorded the attack on his phone. After stabbing the victims, the attackers are seen fleeing from the spot.

After the CCTV footage of the stabbing went viral, another new video surfaced. In it, the attackers recorded themselves, openly saying, "Brother, we have done two murders, now we will do a third one."

The incident took place on Sunday in the Jahangirpuri area, and the police were informed in the afternoon around 3 pm.

"On reaching the spot, police found two injured men, identified as Anshu and Vimal, both aged 18. Anshu sustained stab injuries on his right hand, while Vimal suffered multiple stab wounds," news agency PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.

The injured told police that the accused approached them and asked whether they knew a person named Sahil. When the victims replied saying they didn't, the attackers further asked if they were residents of K Block.

Soon, they pulled out sharp weapons and stabbed both of them before fleeing the spot, the officer said.

The injured were sent to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital for medical treatment.

A case has been registered and further investigation in underway.

