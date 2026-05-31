1 Dead, 8 Rescued After 3-Storey Building Collapses In South Delhi

The three-storey commercial building collapse near the Saket Metro station in south Delhi has left a 26-year-old man dead while eight others have been rescued, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said on Sunday.

The building on Western Marg in Saidulajab area collapsed on Saturday evening. The structure housed a coaching institute, cafes and offices, while construction work was reportedly underway on the upper floor at the time of the incident.

Officials said the building was completely reduced to rubble, with debris crashing onto an adjoining tin shed canteen frequented by students preparing for medical entrance examinations.

The victim was identified as Ravi. The injured were identified as Tarun Kumar (26) of Gurugram, Saika Khan (27) from Bihar's Motihari, Neelam Yadav (25) of Saidulajab, Aditya Sharma (24) of Saket, Kshitij Pratap (25) of Noida, Anuj Dikshi (25) of Saket, Aastha (25) of Saidulajab and Vishal (24) of Saket.

According to the DFS update on Sunday morning, seven were rescued by personnel of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) with assistance from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and other agencies, while two were rescued by local residents.

All eight injured people were admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

A multi-agency rescue operation involving the NDRF, DFS, DDMA, Delhi Police and local volunteers continued overnight.

Rescue teams used heavy machinery, hydraulic cutters, victim-location cameras and sniffer dogs to search for those trapped beneath the debris.

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