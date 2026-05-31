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4 Dead In Delhi Building Collapse, Rescue Ops On For Over 16 Hours

The building housed a coaching institute, cafes, and offices, while construction work was reportedly underway on the upper floor at the time of the incident.

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4 Dead In Delhi Building Collapse, Rescue Ops On For Over 16 Hours
Witnesses recalled that cries for help were heard from beneath the debris.
  • Four people died after a five-storey building collapsed near the Saket Metro station in Delhi
  • Over 10 people rescued and taken to hospitals; rescue efforts are ongoing with heavy machinery
  • Building housed coaching institute, cafes, offices; construction was underway on upper floor
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New Delhi:

Four people died after a five-storey building collapsed near the Saket Metro station in South Delhi last evening, with efforts still underway to rescue people trapped under the debris. Over 10 people have been rescued so far and have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The collapsed building housed a coaching institute, cafes, and offices, while construction work was reportedly underway on the upper floor at the time of the incident. Photos of the building showed the structure completely reduced to rubble, with debris crashing onto an adjoining tin shed canteen frequented by students preparing for medical entrance examinations.

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Photo Credit: PTI

Rescue teams have been using heavy machinery, hydraulic cutters, victim-location cameras, and sniffer dogs to search for those trapped, officials said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the incident site today to review the ongoing rescue operations.

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"Rescue teams have been continuously engaged in operations since last night. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, prompt action was taken, and a criminal case has been registered at Mehrauli Police Station. A magisterial inquiry is being ordered under the leadership of the District Magistrate (DM), South District," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X.

Additionally, officials have been directed to inspect dilapidated and hazardous buildings in the vicinity and to take strict action wherever necessary, it added.

The Chief Minister also ordered strict action against all unauthorised buildings and directed that action be taken against all responsible officials in the concerned departments.

According to officials, a case of culpable homicide has been registered against the owner of the building. Raids are being conducted to arrest the owner, they added.

'All we could hear were screams'

Witnesses recalled that cries for help were heard from beneath the debris.

 "All we could hear were screams coming from under the rubble. There was a huge cloud of dust. When it settled, we realised that part of an adjoining structure had also been affected," a resident said.

Another resident said, "The entire building came down within moments. People screamed and ran, but some were trapped before they could escape."

According to a local, the building accommodated around 200 to 300 employees on working days. "Fortunately, it was the weekend; otherwise, the number of people inside could have been much higher," he told IANS.

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