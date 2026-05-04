Video: United Airlines Flight Hits Truck While Landing At US Airport

A United Airlines plane hit a lamppost and a delivery truck on a New Jersey highway while landing Sunday at Newark Liberty International Airport, officials told AFP.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials said the Boeing 767 landed safely after arriving from Venice, Italy, and the agency would investigate the incident.

No injuries were reported on the plane, and the truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and released, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a statement

The jet was carrying 221 passengers and 10 crew members.

"While on approach to land at Newark Liberty International Airport, United Airlines Flight 169 struck a light pole on the New Jersey Turnpike around 2 p.m. local time on Sunday, May 3," the FAA said in a statement, adding that the plane sustained minor damage.

🚨🇺🇸#BREAKING | NEWS ⚠️

Update New release of the

Air traffic control audio after

a United Airlines flight number (#UA169) Boeing 767

arriving from 🇮🇹Venice, Italy to Newark liberty airport in New Jersey.



When on the approach to runway 29 when it crashed into a truck and a… pic.twitter.com/feWF8g7Nod — Todd Paron🇺🇸🇬🇷🎧👽 (@tparon) May 4, 2026

The Port Authority said in a statement that the plane caused "damage to a light post and a tractor trailer traveling south on the NJ Turnpike."

The H&S Bakery truck "was unscathed" but "the wheel of the commercial plane crashed into the driver's window," according to Chuck Paterakis, a senior vice president for the company, who added "the truck driver suffered small cuts from the incident."

United Airlines said in a statement it plans to "conduct a rigorous flight safety investigation into the incident and our crew has been removed from service as part of this process."

New Jersey State Police, who responded to the highway incident, and aircraft manufacturer Boeing did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.

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