"Where Are Kaddu, Dholu?": Missing Dogs Spark Row At Delhi Airport

A growing online outcry over missing stray dogs at Delhi airport, particularly a long-time community dog named Kaddu and viral videos allegedly showing the rough handling of another dog, Dholu, has triggered a larger debate on animal welfare, public safety, and whether authorities illegally relocated sterilised strays. Viral videos and posts questioning "Where is Kaddu? Where is Dholu?" have put the spotlight on the airport's dog management practices.

The controversy erupted after animal rights activists alleged that several sterilised and vaccinated dogs living around the airport were forcibly removed. The claims gained traction after videos surfaced online purportedly showing distressed dogs being transported, with some appearing disoriented-fuelling allegations of mistreatment.

Claims Of Missing Dogs, Viral Outrage

The issue gained traction after multiple videos surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), showing dogs being handled and transported in ways users described as distressing.

One such video, shared by Priyanshi, an animal rights activist, questioned the airport's claims and alleged that dogs were being removed despite no confirmed aggression. She claimed that many of these dogs had lived around the airport for years and were harmless.

No bites happened. And the brown dog (Dholu/brownie) is not back yet. They claim they have got to know kaddu is missing from social media. Really? Then why are your contractors captured in CCTV removing the dogs? God!@DelhiAirport authorities are more shameless than I thought! https://t.co/BISsy1GIRe — Priyanshi (@pricatttt) April 7, 2026

One such dog, Kaddu, described as elderly and toothless, had reportedly been a fixture near the airport for over a decade but has been missing since March 26.

Another dog, often referred to as Dholu or Brownie, has also not been seen, prompting concern among animal lovers.

"No bites happened. And the brown dog (Dholu/brownie) is not back yet... Then why are your contractors captured in CCTV removing the dogs?" Priyanshi wrote in a post.

Another user, Sundeep Sharma, shared a video showing Kaddu's calm behaviour, questioning the justification for her removal, and asking authorities to provide proof of aggression.

Hello @DelhiAirport this video has footage of Kaddu the airport not being aggressive, extremely calm and peaceful. Do you guys have basic empathy and the sense of coexistence? I have shown footage of the dog being calm, can you show footage of this dog being aggressive ? pic.twitter.com/2ET3yNjoFl — Sundeep Sharma (@sundeepshawarma) April 6, 2026

Yash Saghal, another user, claimed Kaddu was taken by sanitation workers and said, "For 9 days, Delhi Airport has refused to share CCTV footage... On what basis was this old, harmless dog removed?"

Kaddu is a gentle, old, toothless dog who has called Delhi Airport home for 14 years. Since 26 March, she has been missing after being taken from the MLCP building by JK Sanitation workers, a @GMR_Airports vendor.



For 9 days, @DelhiAirport has refused to share CCTV footage or… pic.twitter.com/8NAvv5iKg4 — yash saghal (@YSaghal) April 5, 2026

Adding to the outrage, another viral clip allegedly shows dogs being unloaded from a vehicle in a disoriented state, with users claiming sedatives may not have worn off.

What The Law Says On Stray Dog Relocation?

The issue has also revived discussion around India's animal welfare rules. Under existing guidelines, sterilised and vaccinated community dogs are typically required to be returned to the same area after treatment. Experts say relocation can disrupt territorial balance, potentially increase aggression and put the animals at risk.

Animal welfare groups argue that removing elderly dogs, especially those accustomed to a specific area, raises both ethical and legal concerns.

Animal rights activists have claimed that several dogs around the airport were sterilised, vaccinated, and had lived there for years without incident.

According to them, removing such dogs violates established animal welfare norms, which require community dogs to be returned to their original location after sterilisation.

One user criticised the alleged handling of the animals, calling it "cruelty against defenceless beings" and demanding accountability.

Airport Cites Safety Concerns, Denies Relocation

Responding to the outrage, Delhi airport authorities denied the allegations, calling them "unfounded" and "misleading", saying no dogs had been relocated from the premises.

In an official statement, the airport said it follows a "comprehensive and well-established dog management programme" in line with government and Animal Welfare Board of India guidelines, including feeding, vaccination, sterilisation, and designated zones away from passenger areas.

We also want to inform you that the brown dog, which had recently bitten two individuals and shown signs of aggression, has been carefully handled, calmed, and gently returned to its familiar area. Our approach remains rooted in care, safety, and responsible management. (3/6) — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) April 7, 2026

The programme, it said, includes:

Regular feeding and vaccination

Sterilisation

Designated feeding zones away from passenger areas

The airport also acknowledged awareness of Kaddu's disappearance through social media, stating it hopes the dog is safe.

However, it pointed to rising safety concerns, noting that more than 30 dog bite incidents have been reported in the airport ecosystem over the past three months.

Rising incidents of dog bites are a matter of genuine concern, and ensuring safety—for both people and animals—requires collective responsibility. (6/6) pic.twitter.com/gXlAf5HSNc — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) April 7, 2026

In another clarification, authorities said a brown dog had bitten two individuals on March 30 and 31 and was later seen chasing passengers, after which it was "safely restrained and subsequently released."

"We strongly urge all flyers and visitors to avoid feeding them in public areas... Rising incidents of dog bites are a matter of genuine concern," the airport said.

Debate Over Law And Coexistence

The issue has sharply divided opinion online. While many users condemned the alleged treatment of the dogs, calling it "cruelty against defenceless animals," others supported stricter measures in high-security zones like airports.

One user wrote, "Atrocious cruelty by cowards practised on defenceless animals," while another argued, "Public places must remain safe. Stray dogs should be relocated to shelters."

As calls to "Bring Kaddu back" continue to trend, the controversy underscores a recurring conflict in urban India-balancing animal welfare with public safety.

With no clear answers yet on Kaddu's whereabouts, the incident has amplified scrutiny of how authorities handle community animals in sensitive, high-footfall areas like airports.