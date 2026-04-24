Range Rover Sport Autobiography Launched In India, Priced At Rs 1.60 Crore

Land Rover has launched the locally assembled Range Rover Sport Autobiography in India, with prices starting at Rs 1.60 crore (ex-showroom). The model marks the first time the Autobiography trim has been offered on the domestically manufactured Range Rover Sport, with bookings now open across the country.

Range Rover Sport Autobiography: Design

In terms of appearance, the Autobiography trim brings multiple visual upgrades over the standard Range Rover Sport. To begin with, the SUV gets 22-inch forged alloy wheels with a satin black finish complemented by red brake callipers and Autobiography badges. With a dynamic exterior pack, the SUV also gets flush door handles, a powered gesture-controlled tailgate, laminated glass, heated and power-folding mirrors with memory function. All of it is brought together by colour options, including Borasco Grey and Ostuni Pearl White, along with Santorini Black and Carpathian Grey.

Range Rover Sport Autobiography: Cabin

The Autobiography trim adds a higher level of interior and exterior detailing over lower variants, including upgraded leather upholstery, ambient lighting, wood and metal trim elements, and a more comprehensively equipped infotainment and safety suite. The list of features includes 22-way electrically adjustable front seats with heating, ventilation, and massage functions, along with heated and ventilated reclining rear seats. It also gets four-zone climate control, air purification, front center console refrigerator, and more.

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Range Rover Sport Autobiography: Powertrain

With the Autobiography now assembled in India, Land Rover can offer a broader powertrain mix within the same segment: the 3.0-litre petrol and diesel versions for buyers prioritising running costs and local support, and the 4.4-litre V8 for those wanting higher performance.

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The Sport Autobiography comes with two locally assembled 3.0-litre engines, both matched to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and equipped with all-wheel drive. The D350 diesel engine generates 351 hp and 700 Nm of torque, boasting a claimed 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 5.8 seconds and a maximum speed of 234 kmph. The P400 petrol variant develops 400 hp and 550 Nm, with a claimed 0-100 kmph time of 5.5 seconds and a top speed of 242 kmph.

The fully imported Range Rover Sport Autobiography is still available with a 4.4-litre V8 engine, offering 530 hp and 750 Nm of torque, with a claimed 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 250 kmph.

By shifting the Autobiography trim to local production, Land Rover has brought the top-spec variant closer in price to the mainstream Dynamic HSE, while retaining the core 3.0-litre powertrain and architecture of the current generation Range Rover Sport.