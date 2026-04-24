Honda To Exit South Korea Car Market By End Of 2026; Will India Be Affected?

Honda Motor has announced that it will discontinue automobile sales in South Korea by the end of 2026, bringing its 23-year passenger vehicle run in the market to a close. The Japanese automaker said the move follows a review of changing market conditions and exchange-rate pressures, as it looks to strengthen its competitiveness over the medium to long term.

Honda Korea will continue to provide after-sales support, including servicing, parts supply, and warranty coverage for existing customers, even after car sales end. The company has also made clear that its motorcycle business will remain a core part of its operations in South Korea.

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The decision comes at a time when Honda is facing stiff competition across Asian markets, particularly from local and Chinese rivals. Reports suggest Honda's sales in South Korea have been under pressure for some time, with the brand selling relatively modest volumes in the market. That weak performance appears to have played a key role in the decision to exit the passenger vehicle segment.

Impact On India

For India, however, the development does not appear to signal a direct setback. Honda's India strategy remains active, with the company moving ahead with testing of its upcoming electric SUV, the Honda 0 Alpha, in the domestic market. The model is expected to be manufactured at Honda's Tapukara facility in Rajasthan, underlining India's growing importance in the company's global manufacturing network.

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Honda is also said to be working on a broader India product plan that includes new SUVs, hybrid updates, and other launches over the coming years. That suggests the South Korea exit is more likely a market-specific correction than a sign of retreat from India.

Still, the move will be watched closely by industry observers. Global automakers have been reassessing their regional strategies as EV adoption, pricing pressure, and currency swings reshape the market landscape. In Honda's case, South Korea may be the latest example of a business being trimmed to preserve resources for markets where the automaker sees stronger long-term growth potential.

In short, Honda's South Korea exit is unlikely to affect India immediately, but it does highlight the company's push to concentrate investment on markets that matter most to its future strategy.