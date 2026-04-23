Diljit Dosanjh's Morni Song Features Car That Represents American Automotive Heritage

Diljit Dosanjh has released his latest music video titled "Morni". While the video gains appreciation for the Punjabi pop star's performance, the automotive enthusiasts have their attention focused on the vehicle prominently featured in the video. It's the first-generation Ford Bronco, the real-life representation of the American automotive heritage. However, it's not the stock version of the beloved SUV or the truck in American lingo. More on that later.

Ford Bronco

Usually, Punjabi Pop music videos feature modern sports or uber luxurious coaches. Going against the trend, Diljit Dosanjh has brought something that is straight out of the history books: a living legend. The first-generation Ford Bronco, an SUV that was created to beat the Jeep C7-5 in the simplest form. Designed for utility, the options for the SUV included a CB radio, a snowplow, a post hole digger, and a power take-off.

The SUV features a 4x4 drivetrain complemented by the all squared-off body. Focused on practicality, it had cost-efficient flat-glass surfaces and straight bumpers. Bringing it all together was a big old V8. The simplicity of the machine can be understood by the fact that it got an automatic gearbox and power steering in 1973.

Bronco in Diljit Dosanjh's Video

The vehicle in the video seems to be a resto-mod version of the vehicle. The SUV retains its boxy design, rustic aesthetics, and its retro charm. To complement its capability to go anywhere, the SUV has been lifted and gets bigger all-terrain tires. The roof and the rear cover of the SUV have been removed. It gets Bronco lettering on the side and gets a Seafoam Green like colour. Meanwhile, the old style of the video has been retained.

Also Read: New BMW 7 Series Unveiled With Major Interior Upgrades, More EV Range

Diljit Dosanjh's Morni Song

The song has been released on YouTube on April 23, 2024 and within hours of its release has already gained over 2 lakh views. The music in the song is by Tru-Skool, lyrics are by Channi Nattan and the video is done by Rubbal GTR. It follows the release of the song Dealer of the pop singer.