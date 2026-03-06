5 Car Brands That You Didn't Know Made Vehicles For Defence Forces

The period of World Wars was a time when multiple car manufacturers had to step in to support military needs. During this period, they used their resources to produce vehicles suited to endure the harsh conditions of the battlefield and the tough terrain involved. As part of the efforts few manufacturers adopted the existing chassis for better use, while others developed new vehicles which were later transformed for public use. Here, we take a look at the brands that have made their contributions for defence forces.

Rolls-Royce

Making their contributions to the British forces, the brand transformed their Silver Ghost into something better suited for a battlefield during World War One. This was achieved by adding armour plating, while some units had machine guns mounted on their fronts. The brand also contributed to developing aircraft engines.

Renault

Renault made a decisive impact in World War I by converting Paris taxi cabs into troop transports during the First Battle of the Marne in 1914. This helped French forces counter the German advance. The company also developed the FT light tank, which prioritized maneuverability over heavy armour and influenced future tank designs through its mass production.

Ford

Ford's vehicles appeared extensively in World War I, with Model T trucks aiding the Red Cross and Allied logistics due to their practicality. British factories produced tractors and ambulances, while the U.S. Army briefly contracted light tanks based on the Model T engine, though few entered service. These contributions highlighted Ford's role in universal supply support.

Dodge

As part of Chrysler, Dodge manufactured around 400,000 trucks during World War II, spanning various weights and configurations for diverse battlefield tasks. Designed for rough terrain and high load capacities, they hauled supplies, towed artillery, and served in multiple roles. Restored examples remain popular at military vehicle shows today.

Chevrolet

Chevrolet, under General Motors, focused on fire trucks like the Class 110 and 135 models, plus Staghound armoured cars supplied to British forces in World War II. The company delivered approximately 450,000 vehicles bearing its nameplate, excluding GMC variants from the same plants. These supported frontline operations and logistics effectively.