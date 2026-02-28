New Cars Launching In India In March 2026: Renault Duster To Mercedes V-Class

In March 2026, Indian car buyers will see a wide spread of new models hitting the market, ranging from a relaunched affordable SUV to premium luxury people movers and high-performance SUVs. From the Renault Duster to the Mercedes-Benz V-Class, the month covers almost every price band and segment, giving customers more choice than in recent months.

Renault Duster

The Renault Duster is set to make a comeback on March 17, after being discontinued in 2022. For India, it will be offered with two turbo-petrol options: a 100 hp 1-litre unit and a 163 hp 1.3-litre four-cylinder, both paired with a 6-speed manual, while the 1.3 will also get a 6-speed DCT. A 1.8-litre hybrid variant, expected around Diwali 2026, will combine a 109 hp engine with a 49 hp electric motor and a 20 hp hybrid starter-generator for a combined 160 hp output.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

On March 2, Mercedes-Benz will bring back the V-Class, a luxury MPV that was previously discontinued in India in 2022. The upcoming model is essentially a facelift of the earlier V-Class, with multiple seating layouts globally, including 6-seat and 8-seat configurations, though the exact setup for India is yet to be confirmed. Globally, the V-Class is offered with petrol and diesel engines, but the India-spec powertrain remains under wraps for now. Once on sale, it will face rivals such as the Lexus LM, MG M9 and Toyota Vellfire in the premium MPV space.

Audi SQ8

Launched on March 17, the Audi SQ8 will slot between the standard Q8 and the top-end RS Q8 in terms of performance and price. It uses the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 as the RS Q8 but tuned down to 507 hp and 770 Nm, compared with the RS Q8's 640 hp and 850 Nm. The SQ8 sends power to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic and is claimed to hit 100 kmph in 4.1 seconds.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift

The facelifted Skoda Kushaq is expected to arrive in March, featuring a refreshed design, a more upmarket cabin, a panoramic sunroof and massaging rear seats. Mechanically, the 115 hp 1-litre turbo-petrol now gets an 8-speed torque-converter automatic, while the 150 hp 1.5-litre turbo continues with a 7-speed DCT.

Toyota Ebella

Toyota's Urban Cruiser Ebella, a badge-engineered version of the Maruti e Vitara, is also expected to have its price revealed in March. It will be offered with two battery packs, 49kWh (144hp) and 61kWh (174hp), and ARAI-claimed ranges of up to 440km and 543km, respectively.