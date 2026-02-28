Renault Duster Launches March 17: 5 SUVs That'll Give It Tough Competition

Renault has unveiled the Duster as part of its plan to improve its presence in the Indian market. Now, the automaker is ready to launch the SUV on March 17, which will mark the return of the SUV in India after a hiatus. It will enter a market full of established rivals from brands like Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and others. Here we take a brief look at some of the Duster's toughest rivals.

Renault Duster

Before diving into the competitors, it's imperative to mention that the Renault Duster will be offered with two turbo-petrol engines and a hybrid petrol powertrain. The turbo-petrol options include a 100 hp 1.0-litre engine and a 163 hp 1.3-litre engine. Both engines will come with a 6-speed manual transmission, while the larger engine will also feature a 6-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission) option.

Additionally, a 1.8-litre strong hybrid petrol engine producing 109 hp is expected to join the lineup around Diwali 2026. This engine works alongside a 49 hp electric motor and a 20 hp hybrid starter generator, powered by a 1.4 kWh (280V) battery, resulting in a total system output of 160 hp.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is a significant competitor for those seeking an SUV that combines a hybrid powertrain with all-wheel drive (AWD). The Victoris features an engine lineup sourced from the Maruti Grand Vitara, which includes three options: a 103 hp 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine, a 116 hp 1.5-litre strong hybrid, and an 89 hp 1.5-litre petrol-CNG variant.

Transmission options for the Victoris include a 5-speed manual for the CNG model, an e-CVT for the strong hybrid, and either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic for the mild hybrid. Furthermore, the higher-end mild-hybrid automatic variants are equipped with an all-wheel-drive system. All at a starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder shares its powertrain with the Maruti Suzuki Victoris and the Grand Vitara but offers unique styling and a different set of features. With a starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), it presents an attractive option for consumers seeking a hybrid powertrain paired with AWD.

Tata Sierra

Serving a hint of nostalgia, the Tata Sierra is the latest offering from the brand, starting at Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Targeted at tech-savvy buyers, this SUV features a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder direct-injection turbocharged engine that produces 160 horsepower and 255 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

There is also a naturally aspirated variant generating 106 horsepower and 145 Nm of torque, available with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. The diesel variant has a 1.5-litre engine producing 118 hp, with a choice between a 6-speed manual (260 Nm of torque) or a 6-speed automatic (280 Nm of torque).

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta is recognized as one of the most popular mid-size SUVs in the country. It offers a solid option for buyers looking for either a turbo petrol or a diesel engine, starting at Rs 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom). This SUV provides several engine choices, including a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, DCT, and iVT.

Kia Seltos

The recently refreshed Kia Seltos SUV showcases a new design. Rich in features, this model shares its powertrain with the Hyundai Creta and starts at a price of Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).