Freelander 8 Breaks Cover As Chery-JLR's First Model: Defender Bully In Making?

Jaguar Land Rover's collaboration with China's Chery Automobile has taken a significant step forward with the unveiling of the Freelander 8, the inaugural production vehicle under the revived Freelander brand. Revealed at the Beijing Auto Show just weeks after the Concept 97 preview, this three-row SUV is reported to be longer than the Land Rover Defender 110, taller, and wider, positioning it as a potential rival in the premium off-road segment.

Chery-JLR Freelander 8: Design

The Freelander 8 closely mirrors the bold styling of its concept predecessor, incorporating design nods to the original Freelander models from the early 2000s. Square LED headlights frame a functional front bumper with rectangular air vents and intakes, replacing the concept's blanked-off grille.

Blacked-out wheel arches, rugged side skirts, roof rails, and large dual-tone alloy wheels enhance its robust stance, while 'Freelander' badges appear prominently on the grille and tailgate. The side profile swaps the concept's suicide rear doors for conventional ones, and the rear features slim taillights, a black spoiler, and black bumper accents.

Chery-JLR Freelander 8: Interior

Inside, though full images remain under wraps, Chery-JLR promises a class-leading Mini LED screen spanning the dashboard, delivering real-time data on vehicle status, navigation, weather, and road conditions. Front seats are claimed to offer an elevated position, paired with "zero-gravity" reclining second-row seats for comfort on long journeys. The layout supports a six-seat configuration, catering to families seeking luxury and space.

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Chery-JLR Freelander 8: Underpinning

Built on the dedicated iMAX platform, the Freelander 8 accommodates battery-electric (EV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV), and extended-range EV (EREV) powertrains, all leveraging an 800V architecture. EV variants support ultra-fast DC charging up to 350 kW. Advanced driver assistance comes via Huawei's system with roof-mounted LiDAR, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8397 chip, plus a multi-terrain management setup for off-road capability.

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Chery-JLR Freelander 8: Launch, Production

Production will occur in China, with a launch slated for the second half of 2026 there, followed by global rollout including left- and right-hand-drive markets, but not the US. This marks the first of six Freelander models planned over five years, signaling Chery-JLR's ambition to expand electrified SUVs worldwide. Observers note its size and features could challenge the Defender's sales in key regions, blending JLR's design expertise with Chery's engineering prowess.