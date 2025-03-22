Aston Martin Vanquish Launched In India At Rs 8.85 Crore

Aston Martin has introduced its newest supercar in the Indian market, the Vanquish, priced at Rs 8.85 crore (ex-showroom). This high-performance sports vehicle is quite rare, with global production capped at only 1,000 units, which makes it even more exclusive for buyers in India. Additionally, the Vanquish is among the few sports cars still equipped with a V12 engine. It's worth mentioning that this engine is not naturally aspirated; it receives airflow from twin turbochargers to boost its performance. Here are more details of the performance-oriented British car.



Kicking off with the show's main attraction, the Aston Martin Vanquish is equipped with a 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 engine that generates 823 hp and a peak torque of 1,000 Nm. This engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that drives the rear wheels, supported by an electronically controlled limited-slip differential. When put to use, this power enables the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds, while it reaches a maximum speed of 345 km/h. As a result, the Vanquish stands as the most powerful and fastest series-production model from Aston Martin.



To enhance its high-performance capabilities, the car boasts an extended wheelbase that aids in delivering superior ride comfort and stability. It features a meticulously calibrated suspension equipped with adaptive Bilstein DTX Dampers. Additionally, the vehicle includes electric power steering fine-tuned for better handling, along with a newly developed electronic stability control system. The car makes contact with the road via 21-inch forged alloy wheels fitted with Pirelli P Zero tyres. Stopping power is ensured by carbon ceramic brakes featuring 410 mm discs at the front and 360 mm at the rear.



The new model-based ABS system employs four new controllers to manage Integrated Brake Slip Control (IBC), Integrated Traction Control (ITC), Integrated Vehicle Control (IVC) and Integrated Vehicle Dynamics Estimation (IVE). Together they form a single integrated vehicle dynamics control system to provide significantly improved stopping distances vs. traditional systems, introducing a new dimension of dynamic performance and control.



The performance is complemented by and aggressive design. The front of the Aston Martin Vanquish showcases a prominent grille, flanked by Matrix LED headlights, and a striking splitter that all align with the brand's signature design ethos. The side view of this aerodynamic sports car reveals sculpted carbon fiber bodywork complemented by flush door handles. The rear combines elegance with a sense of aggression, highlighted by a quad-tailpipe titanium exhaust and an integrated diffuser.