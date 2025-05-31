Aston Martin DB12 Volante 'Palm Beach' Is A One-Off Model Celebrating Florida

Aston Martin has revealed a new version of the DB12 Volante developed in collaboration with the British marque's in-house customisation department Q. This iteration of the open-top grand tourer is a one-off model called the 'Palm Beach'. The name fits the description of the car, the area has been associated with some of the richest names, and is considered to be one of the cash-rich localities of Florida. It is to be noted that this unit has been created for an undisclosed client.

Unlike most cars of the British manufacturer, the DB12 Volante 'Palm Beach' comes with a unique paint job called 'frosted glass blue', instead of green or the silver paint seen on cars in James Bond movies. To further improve the aesthetics, the car gets a contrasting pinstripe on the front splitters, side sills, and rear bumper. Since the one-off unit had to be special, it gets jet-black diamond-turned wheels.

Given that the name is Palm Beach, there must be a connection to it. This connection can be found inside the vehicle, where the latitude and longitude coordinates of Palm Beach are imprinted on the dashboard. As if that weren't enough dedication to the theme, the veneers on the rear seats are diagonally book-matched and feature metal inlays that spell out "Palm Beach."

Topping it off, the bespoke nature of the car is further highlighted by interior upgrades like the abstract palm leaf motif, which is sewn into the Aurora Blue and Ivory leather interiors. There are also wood accents with open-pore Linear Light Olive Ash interior.

The automaker did not mention any mechanical changes in the car. The standard version of the car is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 producing 671 hp of power. This power can be used to accelerate the car from 0 to 96 kmph in 3.4 seconds.