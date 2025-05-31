Advertisement

Tata Harrier EV Teased: Attempts To Climb Mountain Ahead Of June 3 Launch

The Tata Harrier EV teaser shows the electric SUV attempting to climb mountains.

Tata Harrier EV

Tata Motors is preparing to launch the Harrier EV in the Indian market. The electric SUV has been showcased multiple times at different occasions ahead of its launch on June 3. The SUV will be the biggest electric vehicle in the brand's lineup, joining models like Tiago.ev, Tigor.ev. Punch.ev, and Nexon.ev. Ahead of the launch event, the brand has released a teaser of the EV. In the short video clip released by the brand, the Tata Harrier EV can be seen attempting to climb a mountain peak. However, the video does not reveal if it succeeds or not.

The Tata Harrier EV is underpinned by Tata's new 'acti.ev+' platform, which has been modified from the OMEGA ARC platform. This architecture is tailored for electric vehicles, offering a flat floor and enhanced interior space. The SUV is anticipated to include all-wheel drive and a multi-link rear suspension for improved performance and comfort. While official specifications are yet to be released, the Harrier EV is predicted to have a range exceeding 500 kilometers on a single charge and include a dual-motor all-wheel drive system. It is designed for use in both urban environments and off-road conditions.

The Tata Harrier EV is set to incorporate many features found in the conventional Harrier, such as a 12.3-inch infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10-speaker JBL audio system, dual-zone climate control, a voice-activated panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a power-operated tailgate, ambient lighting, connected car technology, and touch controls for the climate system.


The expected price of the Tata Harrier EV ranges from Rs 24 Lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 30 Lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the model and features chosen. Upon its launch, it will go head-to-head with competitors like the Mahindra BE 6, which is already available in the market.

