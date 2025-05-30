Actress Aakanksha Singh Joins List Of Mahindra XEV 9e Celebrity Owners

Mahindra recently launched its first born electric vehicles in the Indian market in the form of the BE 6 and the XEV 9e. While still new to the market, the XEV 9e seems to be gaining popularity among celebrities. Until now, the list includes names like Anurag Kashyap, Jaaved Jaaferi, and AR Rahman. The latest addition to the list is Aakanksha Singh, who has recently taken delivery of her new electric vehicle. The update was shared on social media with pictures of the actress posing with her new possession.

Based on the pictures shared on the social media platform, the actress has chosen the Ruby Velvet colour of the vehicle. Besides this, the electric vehicle is also available in colours like Stealth Black, Everest White, Deep Forest, Tango Red, Nebula Blue, and Desert Myst. These paint schemes complement the design of the vehicle, which features a unique front design and a sloped roofline. All of this complements the 19-inch alloy wheels quite well.

Also Read: Mirzapur Fame Pankaj Tripathi Is Hyundai's New Brand Ambassador

Aakanksha Singh's SUV comes with a list of features, such as an air purification system, a sunroof that protects against UV rays, a Harman Kardon audio system equipped with Dolby Atmos, a heads-up display (HUD) that includes augmented reality on the windshield, 5G connectivity, smart vehicle capabilities, integrated Amazon Alexa, a cooled center console, rear seats that can be split in a 60:40 ratio, and a telescopic, adjustable steering wheel, among other things.

To ensure occupant safety, the manufacturer includes Level 2 plus Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), Secure360, and further safety features. These consist of six airbags, an electronic parking brake, a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a system designed to detect signs of driver fatigue.

Mahindra XEV 9e is powered by a 79 kWh battery pack that has an ARAI-certified range of 659 km. The actual driving range of the electric vehicle exceeds 500 km. This battery powers an electric motor that delivers 286 hp and 380 Nm of peak torque, allowing the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds. Alternatively, there is a 59 kWh battery variant that supports a 231 hp motor, which can be charged using a 140 kW DC charger.