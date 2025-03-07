Aston Martin Vanquish India Launch On March 22: Here's What To Expect

Aston Martin Vanquish comes with twin-turbo V12
Aston Martin is set to launch the Vanquish in the Indian market on March 22. This high-performance sports car is quite rare, with global production limited to just 1,000 units, making it even more exclusive for India. Furthermore, the Vanquish is one of the few sports cars still powered by a V12 engine. However, it is important to note that this engine is not naturally aspirated; it is fed air by twin turbochargers for enhanced performance.
Aston Martin Vanquish: Powertrain, PerformanceStarting with the highlight of the show, the Aston Martin Vanquish uses a 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 engine that kicks out 823 hp of power and 1,000 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission powering the rear wheels with an electronically controlled limited-slip differential. When put to use, the power can propel the car from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds, while the top speed is 345 kmph. With this, the Vanquish is the most powerful and fastest series-production Aston Martin.
Aston Martin Vanquish: Mechanical HighlightsTo support the high-note performance, the car gets an extended wheelbase that contributes by improving the ride quality and stability. It is combined with a well-tuned suspension with adaptive Bilstein DTX Dampers. It also gets electric power-steering specifically calibrated for improved handling along with a new electronic stability control. It touches the tarmac using 21-inch forged alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tyres. Braking is the responsibility of carbon ceramic braking with 410 mm front and 360 mm rear discs.
Aston Martin Vanquish: DesignComplementing the performance is an aggressive yet elegant design. The front end of the Aston Martin Vanquish consists of a prominent grille with Matrix LED headlights on either side and a rather aggressive splitter, all of which is in sync with the signature design language of the brand. The side profile of the sleek performance car has sculpted carbon fibre bodywork with flush door handles. The rear end exudes elegance balanced with aggression because of a four-tailpipe with titanium exhaust and a diffuser.
