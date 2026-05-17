Monaco Formula E Prix 2026: Nyck De Vries Wins Round 9 For Mahindra Racing

Nyck de Vries took the chequered flag at Round 9 of the 2026 Monaco E-Prix, as Mahindra Racing claimed the top spot on the podium in Formula E. It was the first win for the Indian team in almost five years and the first of the Gen3 era of the championship.

De Vries drove calmly and maintained a controlled pace throughout the race on the narrow streets of Monaco. The Dutchman started from the front row of the grid in P2 and kept close to polesitter Dan Ticktum in the early stages, while being careful with his energy use.

The race featured multiple interruptions, including safety car periods and full-course yellow flags, making strategy an important factor. Mahindra Racing's pit wall timed its Attack Mode activation well, helping de Vries move into the lead at a crucial moment of the race.

Once ahead, the former Formula E world champion maintained a steady pace and managed to create a gap over the chasing pack. He eventually crossed the finish line around three seconds clear of Jaguar Racing driver Mitch Evans, while Cupra Kiro's Pepe Marti completed the podium places.

The Monaco victory was also de Vries' fifth career Formula E win and his first since the Berlin E-Prix in the 2021/22 season. Before this race, his best finish this year had been fifth place in Miami. The result also pushed him up to 11th place in the Formula E Drivers' Standings with 39 points.

Mitch Evans was another major gainer after the Monaco race weekend. His second-place finish helped him move ahead of Pascal Wehrlein in the championship standings. The Jaguar TCS Racing driver now leads the title race with 116 points and has already secured five podium finishes this season, including two wins.

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Pepe Marti also made progress in the standings after his podium finish in Monaco. The Cupra Kiro driver climbed to 10th place with 40 points. Andretti rookie Felipe Drugovich also impressed during the race and narrowly missed the podium after finishing fourth.

Several experienced Formula E drivers also returned to the points in Monaco. Envision Racing's Sebastien Buemi, a three-time Monaco E-Prix winner, finished fifth, while teammate Joel Eriksson came home in sixth place. DS Penske driver Taylor Barnard ended the race in seventh ahead of teammate Maximilian Gunther in eighth. Porsche driver Nico Muller secured ninth position.

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Lola Yamaha ABT driver Lucas Di Grassi completed the top 10 and scored his first points of the season. The result came shortly after the Brazilian confirmed that he will retire from racing at the end of the current campaign.