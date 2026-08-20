Robot Malfunctions And Suffers 'Seizure' At China Conference, Operators Struggle to Stop It

A humanoid robot became the talking point at the 2026 World Robot Conference in Beijing after a malfunction sent it into a bizarre and chaotic display. The robot was taking part in a demonstration designed to showcase the capabilities of modern humanoid machines when it suddenly lost control. After its remote-control connection reportedly failed, the robot toppled onto its back and began violently moving its arms and legs. Its frantic movements resembled a human seizure or a child throwing a tantrum, leaving spectators both stunned and amused.

The situation became even more unusual as the robot's human operators rushed to intervene. Several engineers could be seen attempting to restrain the machine and regain control, but they appeared to struggle to immediately power it down.

Videos of the incident show the robot repeatedly thrashing on the exhibition floor while people nearby watched the unexpected spectacle.

Watch the video here:

The dramatic malfunction quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the event, overshadowing the technology the robot was originally meant to showcase.

One user wrote, "Holding it down is their solution? Lol. They don't have a button they can press to shut it off?? Well… that's not concerning at all."

Another said, "Looks more like a toddler having a temper tantrum."

A third commented, "And it looks like they can't immediately just turn it off. What's that about? it's a very, very bad sign."

"Classic reminder that even the fanciest robots still need a human to hit the off switch when the remote dies. Progress is impressive… until it isn't," added a fourth.

Notably, the 2026 World Robot Conference brought together robotics companies, researchers, and technology enthusiasts to showcase advances in artificial intelligence and robotics.