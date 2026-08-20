He Spent A Month On China's Laojun Mountain Watching The Clouds. It Earned Him Rs 8.5 Lakh

Travelling to the mountains often means pulling out a phone or camera to capture a beautiful sunrise, a sea of clouds or a stunning sunset. For most people, those photos are souvenirs. For 23-year-old Li Sichen, they became a paycheck.

The vlogger from China's Henan province recently earned 60,000 yuan (around Rs 8.5 lakh) in a month after landing a unique role at the Laojun Mountain Scenic Area.

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According to the South China Morning Post, Li was chosen as the destination's first "cloudscape observer", a role that required him to spend a month documenting the mountain's changing clouds, landscapes and weather conditions while sharing videos of the experience online. The position was announced on July 8.

The job quickly caught people's attention. More than 3,500 people applied within a week, with many describing it as a "dream job" and even a "fairy's job".

Photo: Unsplash

What Did The Job Involve?

The selected candidate was required to stay on the mountain between July 16 and August 15, filming cloud formations and scenic views while posting daily videos. The role came with a salary of 60,000 yuan (approximately Rs 8.5 lakh) for the month, along with free accommodation.

Applicants had to submit videos using designated hashtags. Li was eventually selected as the "No. 001 cloudscape observer", with the final decision based on factors such as content quality, likes and reposts.

He Beat Professional Photographers To Land The Role

What makes Li's story even more interesting is that he is not a professional photographer. An e-commerce graduate, he managed to beat several experienced photographers to secure the position.

Already active as a content creator, Li said the assignment helped him improve a range of skills, including filming, video editing, colour grading and drone operation. Still, the job was far from a month-long holiday.

What Was Li Sichen's Routine?

Photo: Unsplash

Li said his day usually began around 5 am. He would start filming before sunrise and continue shooting until after sunset, capturing everything from drifting clouds to evening light shows. To make the most of the opportunity, he recorded scenes from different angles throughout the day.

The biggest challenge was something he could not control: the weather.

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On some days, the cloud formations and conditions simply did not create the dramatic views he had hoped to capture. Li described dealing with the uncertainty of nature as "tormenting", but kept filming throughout the assignment.

He also admitted that he initially felt anxious about whether his videos would resonate with viewers online.

During his stay at Laojun Mountain, one of China's most famous sacred Taoist mountains, Li regularly shared vlogs documenting both the breathtaking scenery and the realities of the job. Looking back on the experience as it came to an end, he summed it up simply: "Time flies."

For Li, a month spent watching the sky turned into much more than a scenic escape. It became a rare opportunity that earned him around Rs 8.5 lakh while doing something many travellers already love: chasing the perfect view.