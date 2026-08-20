China Business Visa Rejections Surge For Indian Firms, Touching 95%

Indian professionals travelling to China for work are facing a new issue as business visa approvals have fallen significantly. It has been harder for companies to send executives, engineers and technical teams to the country.

As Economic Times reports, some Indian companies are able to get only 20% to 40% of their Chinese business visa applications approved. Earlier, almost all the applications used to get easy approvals. For some companies, executives say the rejection rate has climbed as high as 95%.

Indian Companies Face Massive China Visa Problem

Chinese business visas were earlier considered relatively routine for Indian companies with regular business ties in China. That process has now become slower and less predictable, according to executives cited by ET.

Applications are now being examined more closely. Yes, rejected applications have to be filed again, but it doesn't guarantee approval either. Consequently, it is turning into a growing problem for businesses that regularly conduct company dealings in China.

Many Indian manufacturers still depend heavily on China. Depending on the industry, up to 50% of capital goods and parts are imported from China, according to executives from electronics and automotive contract manufacturing companies who spoke with ET. It means that travelling to China remains a significant part of their business operations.

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Several Indian businesses send workers to China for tasks related to manufacturing, technical assignments, sourcing, business negotiations, and other purposes. When those employees cannot get visas on time, even ordinary plans can be put on hold.

The visa problems are already changing how some companies conduct business. Indian and Chinese companies are reportedly shifting meetings to Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

A business trip that may previously have been relatively straightforward could now involve longer processing times, possible rejection, fresh applications, and meetings moved to another country. This particularly affects executives, engineers, technical specialists, sales teams and management personnel who need to travel frequently.

Is China Stopping Indian Business Visas Completely?

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According to Economic Times reports, there's no blanket ban on Indian business visas. However, companies are reporting sharply lower approval rates and increased scrutiny. Sure, some firms have reportedly received approvals, but the number of successful applications has fallen significantly compared with earlier periods.

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Indian companies may be able to hold a meeting in Singapore or Thailand instead of China. But some work cannot be easily moved. Equipment installation, factory visits, technical troubleshooting and certain manufacturing discussions may require personnel to be physically present in China.

That is why the visa restrictions could create complications for some businesses.