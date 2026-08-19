Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shows Why Vietnam Is Perfect Babymoon Destination

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are enjoying a special phase of their lives as they prepare to welcome their first baby. The couple is on a break from their busy schedules and travelling to Vietnam for a relaxing babymoon.

Their holiday is filled with good food, beautiful vistas and serenity before the arrival of their little one later this year. The photo dump on Instagram captures the couple enjoying their time away from work and in the middle of Vietnam's beauty.

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In one picture, Samantha and Raj pose for a selfie in front of an art installation. Another photo shows them checking a restaurant menu before enjoying their meal. Samantha also shared several pictures of the food they tried during the trip. Raj appears in many of the photos too. She also shared another glimpse of her growing baby bump.

If you are planning a babymoon, here's why Vietnam can be a great choice.

1 - Vietnam has many beautiful beaches where couples can relax. Places such as Da Nang, Phu Quoc and Nha Trang offer calm surroundings, sea views and comfortable resorts. A babymoon is a chance to take a break before the baby arrives.

2 - A babymoon does not have to mean staying inside a hotel all day. Vietnam has plenty of places to explore at a comfortable pace. Couples can enjoy the views in Da Nang or spend time exploring local markets. The best part is that travellers can choose simple activities instead of tiring themselves with long days of sightseeing.

3 - Food can be a big part of any holiday and has plenty of options to try. Vietnamese cuisine includes dishes such as pho, banh mi, spring rolls and rice dishes, along with many fruits, drinks and sweet treats to enjoy during the trip. Samantha's pictures from Vietnam showed how food became one of the fun parts of her holiday.

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4 - Choosing the right hotel can make a big difference during a babymoon. In Vietnam, couples can choose a property where they do not need to travel far for food or entertainment. This can be useful during pregnancy when long journeys and tiring schedules may not feel comfortable. Instead of filling every hour with activities, they can enjoy breakfast, rest, take walks and watch the sunset.

5 - Vietnam can give couples a chance to enjoy romance and new experiences before becoming parents. Hoi An is known for its lantern filled evenings, while coastal areas offer peaceful views of the sea. Couples can also take plenty of pictures to remember the trip later.

Samantha's Vietnam holiday shows how small moments can become special memories.