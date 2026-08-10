Indian Billionaire Family To Host Rs 47 Crore Wedding In Vietnam With 1,400 Guests

An Indian couple from billionaire families is set to host a lavish four-day wedding celebration in Vietnam's Nha Trang this December, with the event expected to cost more than VND130 billion (around Rs 47 crore). According to VnExpress International, the wedding is scheduled for December 9 to 13 at luxury resort facilities on Hon Tre Island in Nha Trang Bay. Around 1,400 guests from India and other countries are expected to attend, making it one of the largest Indian weddings ever held in Vietnam.

More than 600 staff members will reportedly be involved in organising and managing the celebrations. The event is being coordinated by Blue Lemon Vietnam along with a Turkey-based company and an Indian wedding planning agency.

"Guests will travel by charter flights directly from India to Cam Ranh Airport (Khanh Hoa). They will stay for four nights at a luxury resort in Nha Trang to participate in the wedding receptions," Phan Quang Dai, General Director of Blue Lemon Vietnam Co., Ltd., said.

The multi-day programme will feature a combination of traditional Indian ceremonies, as well as receptions, live music, entertainment shows, food experiences and resort activities. A special reception ceremony will be held for the families of the bride and groom at Cam Ranh International Airport upon their arrival in Vietnam.

Food is expected to be a major part of the celebrations, with the family bringing a team of chefs from India to prepare meals for the guests.

The organisers are also working with Vietnamese authorities on arrangements involving tourism, customs, immigration and security to ensure the large gathering runs smoothly. Officials from Khanh Hoa province said they are coordinating with the organisers and relevant agencies to support the event.

Vietnam - a favourite for big Indian weddings

Vietnam has been attracting an increasing number of wealthy Indian families looking to host elaborate destination weddings.

In December 2025, an Indian billionaire family reportedly booked an entire resort in Phu Quoc for a seven-day wedding attended by more than 1,130 guests. Ha Long also hosted three weddings involving Indian billionaire families in February 2026.

The latest event in Nha Trang further highlights Vietnam's growing popularity as a destination for India's affluent travellers and large-scale wedding celebrations.

Indian tourists are a growing market for Vietnam

India has become one of Vietnam's most important international tourism markets. Nearly 340,000 Indian visitors travelled to Vietnam during the first six months of 2026, according to figures cited by local tourism authorities.

Vietnam welcomed around 750,000 Indian visitors in 2025, nearly 50% more than the previous year.

Khanh Hoa, home to Nha Trang, has identified India as a key market for its long-term tourism strategy. The state sees particular potential among affluent Indian travellers, who tend to spend significantly on luxury accommodation, dining, entertainment and destination events.