Indian Billionaire Seen Boarding Public Bus In Dubai, Internet Praises His Humility

A video of Indian billionaire and Lulu Group chairman MA Yusuff Ali boarding a public bus in Dubai recently went viral, drawing widespread praise for his perceived humility and down-to-earth nature. The clip captures Yusuff Ali stepping onto a bus and warmly shaking hands with the driver. He is heard greeting the driver in Hindi, asking, "Kaise ho? Theek ho?" (How are you? Are you well?). After greeting the driver, he was seen exchanging pleasantries with other passengers on the bus.

The footage was originally posted on TikTok by a user named Sajjad Fardese, and it later went viral on other social media platforms.

Social media users have widely shared the video, with many describing him as "the most down-to-earth person".

The viral bus video follows another memorable moment in Ali's life, which he shared on Instagram. He received a personally signed copy of "Lessons from Life: Part I" from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Posting a photo of the book, Ali expressed heartfelt gratitude in a reflective caption.

"I am extremely thankful to H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President & Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai for sending me a personally signed copy of the latest book “Lessons from Life: Part-I”. As a visionary leader blessed with great wisdom and knowledge, I am sure the present and future generation can learn a lot from the life of His Highness. I am also grateful to His Highness for considering me to receive this book," he wrote.

Inside, the book featured a handwritten message from Sheikh Mohammed addressed directly to him.

Who is Yusuff Ali?

Yusuff Ali is the chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, which owns the LuLu Hypermarket chain worldwide and LuLu International Shopping Mall. He oversees a vast retail empire of 256 hypermarkets and malls across the Gulf and India. His net worth exceeds $5.9 billion, according to Forbes. However, his life has also been marked by tragedy, including the loss of both parents in a car accident in 2001 while travelling from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, reported Gulf News.

Apart from his busy business involvement, he is equally active on the social front and is associated with various organisations.