6 Richest Indian Billionaires In The Food Industry

India's food and beverage industry is not just about flavours and favourites - it's also creating some of the country's biggest fortunes. The 2025 Forbes list of India's 100 richest people features six billionaires whose success stories are rooted in food, drink, and everyday consumer goods. From biscuits and soft drinks to snacks and cooking oils, these business leaders have turned household brands into billion-dollar empires that continue to shape how India eats and drinks.

Here Are 6 Indian Billionaires From The Food And Beverage Industry:

1. Ravi Jaipuria: The Cola King (Rank 17 - US$13.3 B)

Photo Credit: PepsiCo

Ravi Jaipuria presides over RJ Corp, a sprawling enterprise that touches beverages, fast food, education, and healthcare. He is best known for Varun Beverages, one of PepsiCo's largest bottlers outside the United States - a partnership that earned him PepsiCo's International Bottler of the Year award in 2022.

After studying in the US, Jaipuria returned to India in 1985 to join his family's Coca-Cola bottling business. Following a split in 1987, he shifted allegiance to PepsiCo. His company Devyani International, which runs KFC, Pizza Hut, and Costa Coffee in India, was publicly listed in 2021, giving his fortune a significant boost.

2. The Agrawal Brothers: Haldiram's Snack Dynasty (Rank 28 - US$9 B)

Third-generation entrepreneurs Shiv Kishan Agrawal, Manohar Lal, and Madhusudan Agarwal run the merged entity Haldiram Snacks Food, based in Delhi. Historically, the business was fragmented - with separate operations in Nagpur (run by Shiv Kishan Agrawal) and Delhi (run by Manohar Lal and Madhusudan Agarwal).

Today, their company produces traditional Indian sweets and savoury snacks, as well as frozen and packaged foods. In March 2025, Singapore's sovereign investor Temasek acquired a 10 per cent stake in the business, with further investments from Alpha Wave and IHC. The Agrawals are the great-grandchildren of Ganga Bishan Agarwal, who began selling snacks from a small shop in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

3. The Burman Family: Ayurveda To FMCG (Rank 29 - US$8.8 B)

The Burman family - spread across five branches - draws its wealth from a majority holding in Dabur, India's iconic consumer goods company. Founded in Kolkata in 1884 by S.K. Burman, a practitioner of Ayurveda, Dabur began by manufacturing medicines to treat cholera and malaria.

Today, its portfolio includes household names like Vatika hair oil, Real fruit juices, and Hajmola digestive candy.

The family's private investments extend beyond FMCG, into restaurants, home healthcare, life insurance - even a stake in the IPL cricket franchise Punjab Kings. The fifth-generation scion Mohit Burman serves as Chairman, while his cousin Saket Burman is Vice Chairman.

4. Vijay Chauhan & Family: The Parle Legacy (Rank 31 - US$8.6 B)

At the heart of the biscuit world in India lies Parle Products, the privately held company best known for its legendary Parle G glucose biscuit, first launched in 1939. The Chauhan family, led by Vijay Chauhan, runs this snack powerhouse.

Parle's revenue is largely driven by biscuits, but in recent years it has diversified into cereals and flour. Impressively, Parle also operates manufacturing plants in eight countries, including Mexico. Vijay Chauhan's son Ajay, along with his nephews, is actively involved in the family business.

5. Harsh Mariwala & Family: From Spices To Oils And Beyond (Rank 39 - US$6.9 B)

Photo Credit: Saffola.in

Harsh Mariwala took his family's modest trading business in spices and edible oils and transformed it into Marico, a consumer goods juggernaut with revenues over US$1.2 billion. Marico is especially well-known for its Saffola cooking oil and Parachute hair oil, and sells in more than 60 countries across Asia and Africa.

Under Mariwala, Marico has also expanded into health-conscious offerings, such as Saffola Fittify soups and shakes, and Saffola ImmuniVeda, a range of immunity-boosting products. Mariwala's other interests include Kaya, a chain of skincare clinics. His journey and business philosophy are chronicled in his 2021 autobiography, Harsh Realities.

6. Nusli Wadia: The Business Veteran Behind Britannia (Rank 44 - US$6.35 B)

Photo Credit: Britannia

Nusli Wadia heads the Wadia Group, a conglomerate whose diverse interests range from cookies to textiles. One of its crown jewels is Britannia Industries, a major name in India's bakery business. The group also owns the home-textile brand Bombay Dyeing.

Wadia's corporate journey has not been without turbulence: his low-cost airline Go First filed for bankruptcy in 2023. Wadia is often referred to as a "corporate samurai" for waging numerous legal battles.