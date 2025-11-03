Indian Man Who Once Washed Dishes At This US Chain Restaurant Now Owns All 250 Outlets

When Amol Kohli took up a part-time job at a Friendly's restaurant in Philadelphia, he was simply a 15-year-old trying to earn some pocket money. Two decades later, that same teenager has become the owner of the very chain where he once scooped ice cream. Kohli's journey - from washing dishes to heading a restaurant empire - is a story of grit, persistence, and vision.

As reported by CNBC Make It, Kohli's investment group, Legacy Brands International, has acquired the entire Friendly's restaurant chain along with its parent company, Brix Holdings, and six other food brands for an undisclosed amount.

From Part-Time Waiter To Restaurant Chain Owner

Back in 2003, Kohli was earning about $5 an hour at Friendly's, juggling roles as a cook, dishwasher, server, and ice cream scooper. Even as he pursued a double major in finance and marketing at Drexel University, he continued working five to six days a week at the restaurant, learning the business inside out.

"I started supporting a couple of franchisees and just started learning what happens after the money makes its way into the register," Kohli told CNBC Make It. "Learning about insurance, payroll, food costs - I did that all through college."

Becoming A Regional Manager And Then Franchise Owner

After graduating with honours in 2011, he turned down a finance career and accepted a regional manager position at Friendly's instead. A few years later, when one of the franchises was closing, he took a leap of faith - buying and reopening it using his savings, credit, and funds from friends.

That marked the beginning of his franchising career, which eventually grew to include 31 Friendly's outlets.

A Full-Circle Moment

The turning point came in 2020 when Friendly's filed for bankruptcy amid plummeting sales during the pandemic. Dallas-based Brix Holdings acquired the chain in 2021 for just under $2 million.

In May 2025, Kohli founded his own investment company, Legacy Brands International, specifically to acquire Brix Holdings.

The acquisition included Friendly's along with other well-known food brands such as Clean Juice, Orange Leaf, Red Mango, Smoothie Factory + Kitchen, Souper Salad, and Humble Donut Co. Together, they make up a portfolio of more than 250 restaurant locations across the United States.

"It was a combination of a lot of stars aligning, the right people supporting, faith, and a lot of goodwill that all got cashed in at one time," Kohli told CNBC Make It.

Restaurant Challenges And A Vision For The Future

While the ascent from waiter to restaurant-chain owner is nothing short of "unbelievable," Kohli acknowledges that challenges remain. Friendly's, once a household name with more than 800 locations in the 1990s, now operates just over 100.

His focus now is on revitalising the brand through modernisation and technology - including a refreshed mobile app and updated customer experience. Kohli also hopes to inspire a new generation of restaurant workers to see the food and hospitality industry as a legitimate career path.

"Some of the people that are on my executive team now were dishwashers and cooks," Kohli said. "This is one of the few industries in the entire world where you can literally start from that level and work your way up to a CEO or executive."