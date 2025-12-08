Indian-Origin Entrepreneur Devesh Mistry Dies In Dubai, Cause Not Disclosed

Devesh Mistry, a prominent Indian expat in the UAE and co-founder of Red Blue Blur Ideas, has died in Dubai, Gulf News reported. He was a well-known figure in the Middle East's digital design scene and a mentor to many university students. Mistry, fondly known as 'Superman', played a key role in shaping the region's digital experience industry with his focus on user-friendly designs. He co-founded Red Blue Blur Ideas with Amol Kadam in 2011, and the company's name was a nod to Superman's iconic 'Red Blue Blur' imagery.

His company announced his death on Sunday, but didn't disclose the cause. In a LinkedIn post on Sunday, the company announced: "Today, we share news that is deeply painful for all of us at RBBi. Our Co-Founder, Devesh Mistry, passed away."

"Devesh was a driving force behind RBBi from its earliest days. To many of us, he was our own Superman. He played a defining role in shaping the company, our culture, our thinking, and the way we worked with clients and with each other. This is a moment of grief and reflection for our entire team. We are taking the time and space to support one another through this loss," the tribute added.

See the post here:

What we know about Devesh Mistry

Devesh Mistry, also known as Dev, co-founded Red Blue Blur Ideas (RBBi) in 2011, which became one of the region's first specialized UX, UI, and digital performance marketing agencies in Dubai. His career started in coding in the late 1990s, but he soon shifted focus to user experience, realising its importance in design. This led him to establish his own business.

Throughout his career, he worked with major global brands such as Microsoft, IBM, Telstra Australia, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Mini Cooper, MasterCard, L'Oreal, Emirates NBD, and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Dev was deeply committed to mentoring and guiding others in their growth. He played multiple roles at the University of Dubai, as a lecturer, mentor, and curriculum developer, where he focused on digital strategy programmes. Earlier, while in Australia, he also briefly lectured at the University of Technology Sydney.

Dev held a degree in physics from Mumbai and was a Microsoft Certified Professional. He was also a certified member of the User Experience Professionals Association (UXPA).