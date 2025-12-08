Son's Grand Surprise For His Mother's 60th Birthday Leaves Internet Emotional

Entrepreneur Akash Mehta has shared a heartwarming video of his mother Chetna Mehta's 60th birthday celebration in Dubai, winning praise and affection across social media. The clip offers a glimpse into her grand four-part celebration, which featured a devotional music gathering, a lively desert safari, and other memorable events planned by her son.

In his post, Mehta wrote, "Happy 60th birthday to my best friend! Love you beyond words, Chetna Mehta," along with a heart emoji. He added that the four-event celebration felt "almost like a wedding," but seeing his mother smile and enjoy each moment with her friends and family made him the "happiest son."

Watch the video here:

The video begins with Chetna Mehta entering the first event in a striking red dress, warmly greeted by guests. It then transitions through the remaining celebrations, highlighting the joy and energy of the milestone occasion. The video has received more than 75,000 views, with many users sharing engaging and thoughtful comments.

One user remarked, "I honestly thought that was Kylie Minogue in the first clip! What a glamorous mom, God bless." Another wrote, "What an epic celebration! Happy birthday to your gorgeous mum." A third commenter added, "I want to be like her when I grow up! Happy birthday to your mom."