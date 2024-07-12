Dubai Woman Reveals Millionaire Husband Spent Rs 60 Lakh On Her Birthday, Shares Video

She showcased her lavish birthday celebrations and detailed all the expenses made by her husband

A millionaire woman from Dubai, who often flaunts her extravagant lifestyle online, has shared a new video on Instagram, listing the extravagant gifts she received from her husband on her birthday. Soudi Al Nadak, 26, revealed that her millionaire husband spent more than 56,000 pounds (Rs 60,74,120) on her birthday.

In the video, she showcased her lavish birthday celebrations and detailed all the expenses made by her husband. He splurged Rs 12 lakh on shopping at Miu Miu, treated her to a lavish Rs 1 lakh dinner, and gifted her items worth Rs 29 lakhs from the luxury brand Hermes. The video also shows her indulging in expensive beauty treatments like spas and face fillers.

The video was captioned, ''Geminis always get what they want'', while the text insert on the video read, ''How much my millionaire husband spent on me for my birthday.''

Watch the video here:

This display of wealth has been met with criticism from many users who called it a wasteful display of affluence and a way to flaunt her luxury lifestyle. One user wrote, ''A handbag is a handbag, a dinner is a dinner... I don't understand why people have to brag.''

Another commented, ''Such a pointless life, I come from a wealthy family but I would prefer 100x go hiking or having fun with friends than just going shopping.'' A third said, ''Try donating some of that money to the homeless.''

The influencer often shares snippets of her lavish lifestyle which includes extravagant shopping sprees, luxurious cars, and first-class travel experiences to various destinations worldwide. Though she has been heavily trolled for flaunting wealth, she doesn't seem to be affected by it and remains unapologetic about her luxurious lifestyle.

Notably, she moved to Dubai with her family when she was six years old, and met her husband Jamal Al Nadak, while they were both studying at university eight years ago. She has been married to Jamal for the last three years. The couple's marriage includes rules like having no friends of the opposite sex, knowing each other's passwords, and always having their location available to each other.