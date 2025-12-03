US Entrepreneur Sparks Debate After Revealing 14.5-Hour Workday With No Breaks Or Meals

A Texas-based entrepreneur has stirred conversation online after sharing details of an intense 14.5-hour workday without taking any breaks or eating. Brandon Avedikian, founder of Aspire Commercial, a real estate firm, said he arrived at the office at 8 AM and left after 10:30 PM, focusing entirely on work aside from brief restroom visits.

Avedikian noted that he wasn't naturally able to work such long hours but developed stamina over time, comparing it to training for a sport. He admitted forgetting to eat due to being deeply immersed in his tasks and chose not to disrupt his momentum when he remembered.

His post received mixed reactions on social media. Some praised his work ethic and discipline, while others raised concerns about the unhealthy glorification of overwork and burnout.

I got to the office today at 8 AM and left after 10:30 PM.



That's 14.5+ hours of intense, focused work.



No breaks except the restroom.



No food. I was so locked in I forgot to eat, and I didn't want to stop the momentum when I remembered.



I wasn't born with the ability to do… https://t.co/EUAVoTRJYQ — Brandon Avedikian (@bavedikian) December 2, 2025

One user commented that such days can be incredibly rewarding when you're making progress, but exhausting when you're simply putting out fires.

Another user shared that they limit such intense workdays to once a week to prioritize time with their children in the evening, dinner, playtime, and bedtime routines. Brandon responded by saying he usually returns home to spend time with his kids and then resumes work, but after a recent 10-day trip, he decided to power through the entire day without leaving the office.

However, not all reactions were positive. One commenter criticized the routine, noting they once worked that way while under the influence of substances, but now, in sobriety, they focus on regular meals and a balanced lifestyle. They added that life feels far more fulfilling without depending on medicine like Adderall.