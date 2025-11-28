From Feeling Stuck To Becoming Stronger: Fitness Entrepreneur Shares Powerful Transformation Story

Weight loss is one of those journeys that often begins with high motivation, but reality sets in soon after. It is a long, winding process that requires patience and consistency. Some days you feel like a champion – eating clean, staying active and hitting your steps. Other days, even getting out of bed feels difficult, let alone going to the gym. And that is completely normal. Your body needs time to adjust, learn and build new habits. If you are in the middle of your weight-loss journey, fitness entrepreneur Muskan has some guidance to offer. In her latest Instagram post, Muskan shared that she lost 50 kgs and transformed her life.

“I didn't have a coach, a fancy diet, or even motivation every day. I just had one reason… I was tired of feeling stuck. 50 kilos ain't a joke. You have to change your mindset before doing anything else. First, you need to understand the process of weight loss and soon you will be unstoppable,” she wrote in her caption.

Step-By-Step Weight Loss Process

1. The Wake-Up Call (Acceptance Phase)

Muskan realised that she was not happy with her body, energy levels or confidence. So, she “faced the truth without sugarcoating and took full responsibility.”

2. The Mindset Shift

She understood that “this isn't a 1-week or 1-month game; it's a lifestyle change.” As a result, the fitness expert “committed to consistency over motivation… and started focusing on progress over perfection.”

3. Diet Overhaul (80% of the Battle)

Muskan “cut out sugary drinks, junk food and late-night snacking”. She instead “added high-protein meals, complex carbs, healthy fats and more water.” To maintain a calorie deficit, she ate less than she burned but made sure not to starve herself. She also “practised portion control and mindful eating.”

4. Workout Routine (Body Activation)

The fitness coach “started with walking and light workouts for 30 minutes daily.” Over time, she “built it up to strength training and cardio (4–6 times a week) and trained even on days when motivation was low” in order to build discipline.

5. Building Habits & Routine

Muskan fixed her sleep schedule with 7–8 hours of quality sleep, limited stress and avoided emotional eating. She also “created a daily routine with non-negotiables (walk, meals, water).”

6. Dealing With Setbacks

Although Muskan “experienced plateaus, cravings and bad days”, she didn't give up. “(I) learned to bounce back without guilt or shame, celebrated small wins like fitting into old clothes, better stamina and glowing skin,” she said.

7. Accountability & Tracking

Finally, Muskan “took photos, videos and measurements, tracked weight weekly (not daily) and stayed accountable through journaling or sharing updates.”

So, follow these seven steps and watch yourself transform. Remember, the key to losing weight begins with a positive mindset and a never-give-up attitude.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.