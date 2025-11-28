Healthy Heart Is Not Guaranteed By Normal Cholesterol Levels, Says Nmami Agarwal

Having “normal” cholesterol levels is often seen as a green signal for good heart health, but growing evidence suggests otherwise. The long-held belief that normal LDL automatically means low cardiac risk is being challenged, with new studies showing that many heart attack patients actually fall within the normal cholesterol range. This has pushed experts to look beyond traditional lipid profiles and reconsider what truly defines heart safety. With her latest Instagram post, celebrity nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has sparked a fresh conversation by urging people not to feel reassured solely because their cholesterol numbers fall within the standard range.

In her video, Nmami highlights the surprising findings from recent research, pointing out that people often develop a false sense of security due to this misconception.

“You think your cholesterol level is normal, so your heart is safe? Not so fast,” she cautions, noting that LDL, often considered to be the "bad cholesterol," might not be the main enemy that people think it is.

Nmami explains that underlying inflammation – which gradually weakens arterial walls – is a bigger threat. Chronic, low-grade inflammation can speed up plaque buildup, making arteries more vulnerable, yet it often goes unnoticed.

She cites high-sensitivity CRP (C-reactive protein) as a key marker of inflammation. Even when cholesterol appears normal, elevated CRP levels have been strongly associated with higher cardiovascular risk.

“It's not about LDL cholesterol, your so-called bad cholesterol. It's about other parameters like inflammation that quietly damages your arteries, hidden parameters like lipoprotein and CRP that generally do not show up in any reports and oxidised LDL, the rusty version of cholesterol,” Nmami says.

While these markers are not always part of routine tests, experts continue to recommend more detailed heart assessments – especially for individuals with a family history, metabolic concerns, or lifestyle-related risks.

Nmami stresses that modern cardiology is shifting focus from simply lowering LDL to addressing deeper causes. Even with normal blood reports, factors like excess belly fat, chronic stress and poor sleep can significantly raise heart risk.

She concludes by reminding readers that heart health is multi-layered and should not rely solely on conventional test results. She also encourages people to engage in the discussion and offers guidance on naturally improving HDL, or “good cholesterol,” which plays a protective role.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.