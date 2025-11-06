"Rs 700 Coffee, Rs 100 Water": Supreme Court Flags High Prices At Cinemas

The Supreme Court of India has taken note of the steep prices charged for basic food and beverages at multiplexes, cautioning that such unchecked rates could alienate audiences and hurt the cinema business. During a recent hearing, the bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta remarked that prices like Rs 100 for bottled water and Rs 700 for coffee were unreasonable and risked discouraging people from visiting theatres altogether, reported Live Law.

The court's observations came during the hearing of Multiplex Association of India and Another vs The Karnataka State Film Chamber of Commerce and Others, where multiplex owners are challenging the Karnataka government's decision to cap movie ticket prices at Rs 200.

Karnataka's Price Cap On Movie Tickets

The Karnataka government introduced the cap with the aim of making cinema more accessible amid rising entertainment costs. While a division bench of the Karnataka High Court had earlier stayed the order, it imposed strict conditions for multiplexes, including maintaining auditable records of all tickets, verifying sales through chartered accountants, and ensuring accountability for refunds.

During the Supreme Court hearing, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the Multiplex Association of India, argued that pricing at multiplexes should be a matter of consumer choice. "Taj will charge Rs 1,000 for coffee-can you fix it?" he asked.

However, Justice Nath disagreed, saying, "This [rates] should be fixed. Cinema as it is declining, make it more reasonable for people to come and enjoy it, otherwise cinema halls will be empty."

Debate Over Pricing And Accessibility

The conversation highlighted the growing gap between multiplex affordability and consumer expectations. Justice Nath pointed out that "there are no normal [cinemas] left", signalling concern over the diminishing options for budget-conscious moviegoers.

Senior Advocate Rohatgi countered that such a regulation was "unworkable", particularly regarding the collection of identity details for cash ticket purchases.

Public Backlash And Declining Footfalls

This isn't the first time multiplex prices have faced scrutiny. For years, moviegoers have voiced frustration on social media over inflated rates of snacks and beverages-often far higher than retail prices. Popcorn, soft drinks, and bottled water have become symbols of overcharging in the multiplex experience.

As per reports, a 2023 consumer survey by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) revealed that an average multiplex outing costs around Rs 1,800 per person, making it increasingly unaffordable for middle-class families. The study also found that rising costs have contributed to a 15% decline in footfalls since the pandemic, further signalling the need for more balanced pricing strategies.