Video: Indian Billionaire's Heartfelt Gesture At Employee's Funeral Wins Internet

Indian billionaire and Lulu Group chairman, MA Yusuff Ali, is making headlines after a video of him carrying the coffin of his employee went viral online. In the clip, Mr Ali is seen carrying the coffin of Shihabuddin, a supervisor at Abu Dhabi's Al Wahda Mall Lulu Hypermarket. MA Yusuff Ali shared the video of the solemn ceremony on his social media handle. In the caption, he informed that Shihabuddin was a native of Thirur Kanmanam, who succumbed to a heart attack on February 7, 2025.

"Funeral prayer of Shihabuddin, Abu Dhabi Al Wahda Mall Lulu Hypermarket Supervisor and a native of Thirur Kanmanam who died of a heart attack. May Allah bless with Magfirat and Marhamath. Amen," Mr Ali wrote in the caption of the video.

Take a look below:

MA Yusuff Ali's heartfelt act of empathy and responsibility is winning hearts online. Several users praised the billionaire's gesture, saying that "this is what humanity is".

"A man has died... Leading the prayer at his dead body is the country's biggest billionaire and the company owner of the deceased person... This is what humanity is," commented one user.

"This is exactly what a boss should be - hats off!" remarked another.

"A true leader," one user commented. "It's a good thing that you yourself stood for it. It's a great example too," wrote another.

Several users also remembered the employee as an exceptional supervisor. While some offered prayers for him, others sought forgiveness for his sins.

Also Read | YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Slams Comedian Samay Raina Amid Ranveer Allahbadia's Controversy

Yusuff Ali is the chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, which owns the LuLu Hypermarket chain worldwide and LuLu International Shopping Mall. He oversees a vast retail empire of 256 hypermarkets and malls across the Gulf and India. His net worth exceeds $8.9 billion, according to Forbes. Apart from his busy business involvement, he is equally active on the social front and is associated with various organizations.

Last year, he made headlines for his down-to-earth gestures. First, he surprised one of his fans with a special gift- a Rado watch. Days later, the billionaire businessman was spotted in Abu Dhabi taking a selfie with another fan. UAE-based Rasa Chandrasekharan Puthuruthy shared a video on Instagram of her surprise encounter with Mr Ali. She described how she came across the "humble" billionaire, who was walking through a shopping complex with a small entourage, including two security guards.