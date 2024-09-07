Watch: Indian Billionaire Stops For Selfie With Fan In Abu Dhabi, His 'Humble' Gesture Wins Internet

The video has accumulated more than 3,500 likes and over 70,000 views.

Lulu Group chairman MA Yusuff Ali is yet again winning hearts on social media with his down-to-earth gestures. Days after surprising one of his fans with a special Rado watch, the billionaire businessman was spotted in Abu Dhabi taking a selfie with another fan. UAE-based Rasa Chandrasekharan Puthuruthy shared a video on Instagram of her surprise encounter with Mr Ali. She described how she came across the "humble" billionaire, who was walking through a shopping complex with a small entourage, including two security guards.

"Wonderfully Happy To met a humble Billionaire whose Actions speaks louder than His words. May Aalh Bless Him abuduntly with Good Health and Happiness. Humanity is a blessing and Dignity and Yousuff Bhai is really Our Best Pride," Ms Puthuruthy wrote while sharing the video on Instagram a few days back.

Take a look below:

In the clip, Ms Puthuruthy is seen rushing up to Mr Ali to take a video with him. Noticing her eagerness, the billionaire graciously stopped and invited her to take a phone. "Come, take," he said, before posing and smiling for a selfie with Ms Puthuruthy and her companion.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 3,500 likes and over 70,000 views. In the comments section, users praised the billionaire's gesture.

"The most loved person in my life," wrote one user. "This is called humbleness. Great," said another.

Also Read | Man Who Visited Every Country Had To Prove He's Not A Spy 4 Times

This wholesome moment comes days after Mr Ali surprised one of his fans, Effin M, with a special gift- a Rado watch. A heartwarming video shared by YouTuber Effin M on social media captured the moment he met the billionaire businessman, warmly greeting him before receiving the extravagant gift.

Notably, according to the Rado website, this watch can cost up to Rs 2 lakh.

Yusuff Ali is the chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, which owns the LuLu Hypermarket chain worldwide and LuLu International Shopping Mall. He oversees a vast retail empire of 256 hypermarkets and malls across the Gulf and India. His net worth exceeds $8.9 billion, according to Forbes. Apart from his busy business involvement, he is equally active on the social front and is associated with various organizations.