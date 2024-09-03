Indian Billionaire Surprises Fan With A Rs 2 Lakh Rado Watch, Video Goes Viral

Yusuff Ali is the chairman and managing director of Lulu Group

Lulu Group chairman MA Yusuff Ali recently surprised one of his fans, Effin M, with a special gift- a Rado watch. A heartwarming video shared by YouTuber Effin M on social media captures the moment he met the billionaire businessman, warmly greeting him before receiving the extravagant gift. The video opens to show Effin M visiting the Lulu Group headquarters, where he was warmly received by Chairman MA Yusuff Ali. The two exchanged greetings and engaged in a cordial conversation. As a kind gesture, Ali presented Effin with a luxurious Rado watch.

According to the Rado website, this watch can cost up to Rs 2 lakh.

''Surprise from Yusuff Ali Sir,'' he wrote while sharing the video on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ''Uff you deserve it bro.'' Another commented, ''Life circle moment. Congrats bro.''

Notably, Effin M had previously surprised MA Yusuff Ali in July 2024 with a heartfelt gift - a customized watch featuring a photograph of the billionaire's late mother. Effin explained that he was inspired by a video of Ali speaking fondly of his mother, to which Ali humbly replied, "Who doesn't love their mother?" Effin then revealed the thoughtful gift, saying, "This watch is for someone who loves their mother dearly. It's waterproof and engraved with your mother's image."

Yusuff Ali is the chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, which owns the LuLu Hypermarket chain worldwide and LuLu International Shopping Mall. He oversees a vast retail empire of 256 hypermarkets and malls across the Gulf and India. His net worth exceeds $8.9 billion, according to Forbes. However, his life has also been marked by tragedy, including the loss of both parents in a car accident in 2001 while travelling from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, reported Gulf News.

Apart from his busy business involvement, he is equally active on the social front and is associated with various organizations.