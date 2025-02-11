YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Slams Comedian Samay Raina Amid Ranveer Allahbadia's Controversy

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, popularly known as Flying Beast, has reacted to Ranveer Allahbadia's inappropriate jokes and remarks during his appearance on comedian Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latest' show. Allahbadia, known for his channel Beer Biceps, sparked controversy after asking a contestant an offensive question. "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever," he asked during the latest episode of the show, which also featured content creators like Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Mukhija, who goes by the name "The Rebel Kid" on Instagram.

Allahbadia has now been facing severe criticism for making offensive and inappropriate remarks. Among those weighing in on the controversy, YouTuber Gaurav Taneja also voiced his opinion, stating "Seems like #SamayRaina won't stop until he gets all of YouTube India canceled."

Lagta hai #SamayRaina poore YoutubeIndia ko cancel karwa ke hi maanega. @ReheSamay — Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) February 9, 2025

It all started after Allahbadia, along with Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Mukhija, appeared as a judge in Samay Raina's show. He put a contestant on the spot with an unsettling question that many social media users appalled. "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all?" he asked. The question even surprised even Samay Raina. "What the f***?" he said.

After the question sparked a wave of backlash against Allahbadia, the 31-year-old issued an apology saying he "shouldn't have said what he said". "My comment was not just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I'm sorry," he said in a video statement Monday.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, and India's Got Latent for "allegedly using abusive language on the show".

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also reacted to the controversy. He said that while he had not watched the clip, he had come to know that it was "very vulgar". He also said anyone who "crosses the limits of decency" will face action.

"I have been informed about this, though I have not watched it yet. I came to know that it was very vulgar and this was wrong. Everyone has freedom of speech but this freedom ends when we encroach upon others' freedom," Mr Fadnavis told reporters. "Everyone has limits, if anyone crosses them, action will be taken," he added.