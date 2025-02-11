Video Of Bengaluru's Ridiculously Small Flat Shocks Internet, Its Rent Is...

Needless to say, housing in Bengaluru is extremely expensive, and finding a decent place to rent or buy can be a real headache. Recently, an Instagram user showcased a ridiculously small 1-bedroom flat in Bengaluru that comes with a staggering price tag of Rs 25,000 per month. The flat's cramped dimensions have left viewers both outraged and amused.

The video begins with the man standing in the centre of the room, dramatically spreading his arms wide to demonstrate the flat's narrow breadth. He effortlessly touches both walls simultaneously, highlighting the absurdly small space. Next, he showcases the room's length by touching one wall with his feet and stretching his hand to reach the opposite wall. The balcony is nothing more than a tiny slit that's barely large enough for a single person to squeeze into.

He then humorously quips, "The benefit of such a small room is that you won't buy things, saving money since there's nowhere to store them." He then added that the tiny space would also save one from spending money on a girlfriend. "You won't need to spend money on a girlfriend because this place can only fit one person!" he laughed.

Watch the video here:

The video has sparked a heated debate about Bengaluru's exorbitant rental prices and the lack of affordable housing options in the city. Many viewers expressed outrage and frustration, questioning how landlords can justify charging such high rents for tiny, cramped spaces. Some made fun of the apartment's compact size, saying how their balconies and drawing rooms are bigger than the entire apartment.

One user wrote, "Minimalist lifestyle." Another commented, "Mumbai bhi same hai .thode dino baad Pune Aisa hi jayega .and population aise hi badhti rahi toh saare cities same ho jayegi."

A third said, "Bhai my bathroom is bigger than this room." A fourth joked, "Actually it's paradise for a true bachelor."

A fifth stated, "The room is the balcony, you didn't realize."