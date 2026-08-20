Delivery Agent Allegedly Refuses Parcel After Customer Visits Hub: "I Won't Deliver It To You"

An X post about an alleged delivery dispute involving an Ekart delivery agent has sparked a discussion online, with several users sharing similar experiences with courier services. According to the post, a woman's parcel was marked as cancelled even though the delivery agent allegedly did not call her. She then reportedly visited the Ekart delivery hub herself in an attempt to collect the package but was allegedly refused the parcel by the delivery agent.

"Then the delivery boy refuses to deliver the item, saying, "No matter what you do, I won't deliver it to you!" Cancelling an item without even calling the customer is absolutely wrong," Mahi Mishra wrote on X.

Mishra criticised the alleged handling of the delivery and called for action against the agent. She also urged Flipkart to look into the matter, as Ekart handles deliveries for the e-commerce platform.

"Action should be taken against such delivery boys who act as per their own whims! Flipkart should also take action against this, as Ekart delivers their parcels; customers face problems because of such people," she added

See the post here:

The incident quickly drew reactions from other users, some of whom said they had faced similar problems with courier companies. One user complained about the difficulty of reaching Ekart's customer support and said that, despite the limited support options, they had tried to file complaints through the available channels.

A second user said, "Absolutely right! Action should be taken against such delivery boys; they harass customers."

"Have faced such a situation once. Ekart support is inaccessible. Problem to hold them accountable. Yet used all options available and filed complaints. Local franchisees and delivery partner are more careful now. However, malpractice is now spreading to other players also," added a third.

A fourth stated, "The same happened with my myntra exchange order for 3 delivery attempts in a row; the exchange was finally cancelled without a single call from ekart. I am forced to keep the product as the return window closed."