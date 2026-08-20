Bengaluru Property Owner Fined Rs 1 Lakh For Dumping Construction Waste

The Bengaluru civic body has imposed a Rs 1 lakh fine on a property owner for allegedly dumping construction debris on a footpath and into a stormwater drain in Bengaluru's Koramangala.

The action was taken during a morning inspection on 6th Main Road, where a marshal from the BTM Layout division noticed construction waste dumped on the footpath and inside the drain.

The matter was subsequently brought to the attention of senior officials.

Officials reached the spot and imposed an on-the-spot fine of Rs 1 lakh on the property owner, identified as David, for allegedly damaging the public drain and footpath by dumping construction waste.

The owner was also directed to clear the debris at his own expense.