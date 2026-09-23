Trump Pitches India-Middle East-Europe Corridor As Solution To Iran Problem

US President Donald Trump has voiced strong support for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), saying it would help shift the energy infrastructure away from Iranian checkpoints. The US leader made the remarks while addressing a multilateral meeting with the Gulf Cooperation Council on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

"Iran's terrorist attacks on commercial shipping in neighbouring countries have shown the need to shift Middle East energy infrastructure away from the Iranian checkpoints," Trump said.

"That is why my administration strongly supports the India-Middle East Economic Corridor and other places to get oil out, whether it is pipeline or anything else. Together we are on the verge of overcoming challenges that have plagued this region for a decade," he added.

About the Project

Photo Credit: Image Credit: www.imec.international

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor is an ambitious multinational multi-modal connectivity and infrastructure initiative that was officially unveiled in September 2023, during the G20 Summit in New Delhi. India, the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Italy, and the European Union signed a memorandum setting out plans for rail, shipping, energy, and digital links.

The proposed corridor comprises an eastern route connecting India with the Gulf and a northern route connecting the Gulf with Europe. The arrangement will include a railway route that will act as a cost-effective cross-border ship-to-rail transit network to supplement existing maritime and road transport routes. The members also want to lay a cable for energy and digital connectivity, along with a pipe for clean hydrogen export.

The corridor aims to boost connectivity, trade, and sustainability across South Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. It is also seen as a strategic alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative and Iran-controlled chokepoints that could slash transit times between India and Europe by more than half by shortening trade routes, improving regional connectivity, and encouraging closer economic integration across three regions.

The disruption of the world's most significant maritime chokepoint, the Strait of Hormuz, has propelled a renewed surge of support for a new energy corridor.

The IMEC, however, remains an expression of intent rather than concrete action amid political dynamics arising from the Iran and Gaza conflict, regional security, and cross-border coordination.

According to the IMEC website, construction of key infrastructure components such as new rail lines, ports and highways have began. However, there is no mention of major milestones or targeted timelines.

Trump Threatens Iran's Annihilation

Further, echoing his earlier remarks at the UN General Assembly, the US President once again warned Iran of annihilation.

"We've isolated Iran financially, and hopefully they'll do the right thing fast...There will be a time when it's too late, and we won't have the chance of letting them survive as a nation. I would like to see that, and I can tell you that people around this table would like to see it," he said.

But at the same time, Trump added that the US Operation Midnight Hammer last year had obliterated its nuclear programme now under mountains of rubble.