Video: This Bengaluru Traffic Hack Can Reach 70 Kmph And Fit Inside The Metro

Bengaluru traffic is known for keeping people stuck on the roads for hours. But people also have a way of coming up with creative alternatives, and this one is certainly turning heads. Some people in the city are now turning to electric unicycles to make their daily commute easier. For the unversed, Electric Unicycles (EUCs) are single-wheeled, self-balancing personal transport devices. They take up very little space on the road and can help riders get through traffic without spending hours behind the wheel.

Travel vlogger Shenaz Treasury recently spotted this unusual commuting trend and shared more about it in a video on Instagram.

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Curious, Shenaz asked one of the riders, “How fast can it go?” He replied, “It goes up to 70 km per hour. People use it for commuting. They use it to go from home to the office or to the metro. They can carry it in the metro. Some of them have even travelled all over India with it.”

The conversation got even more interesting when another rider revealed, “I go on off-roading trails, on mountains, on beaches, on staircases. I do a lot of fun things.”

The riders explained that prices start at around Rs 50,000 and can go up to Rs 3.5 lakh. They also shared, “And we even have a community where we teach people how to ride a unicycle every Sunday.”

Shenaz then asked about the age range of people who ride them. The answer was quite surprising. “The youngest we have is five, and the oldest we have is 70,” a rider revealed.

In the caption, she mentioned, “Bengaluru has a new and dangerous traffic hack. This man rides a UNICYCLE to work to beat the traffic! No fuel. No parking. No sitting in traffic. And definitely no boring commute.”

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Many people have commented on the post.

Someone said, “I rode one that can go 80mph (130km/h)!! It's sooo much fun, but one big pothole and it's all over”

“This is common in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, but we have dedicated cycle lanes here,” a comment read.

“I can feel back pain just seeing this,” another comment read.

A user said, “These are called trotinette in French, and we have strict law & orders about it. If you hit someone accidentally, they can sue you for a million euros.”

If you are confident about your riding skills, you might as well give this a try in Bengaluru.