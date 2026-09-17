CBSE Board Exam Schedule 2027 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the board exam schedule for Classes 10 and 12 for the 2026-27 academic session soon on its official website, cbse.gov.in. While the board has not yet issued an official notification, past trends suggest that the tentative date sheet is generally released in the last week of September 2026, with the final timetable likely to follow in October-November.

CBSE 2027: Expected Release Timeline

Based on the previous examination cycle, CBSE released the tentative date sheet for the 2026 board exams on September 24, 2025, followed by the final schedule on October 30, 2025. If the board follows a similar pattern this year, students and schools can anticipate:

Tentative CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Last week of September 2026

Last week of September 2026 Final CBSE Date Sheet 2027: October to early November 2026

October to early November 2026 Board Examinations: Expected between February and March 2027

What CBSE 2027 Date Sheet Will Include

Once published, the CBSE tentative date sheet 2027 is expected to provide the following key details for Class 10 and 12 candidates:

Overall CBSE board exam timeline

Subject-wise main examination schedule for Classes 10 and 12

Separate timetable for Class 12 board exams for sports students

Timeline for the proposed second board examination for Class 10 under the two-exam system

Supplementary or compartment examination dates for Class 12

The board may also indicate the approximate number of students expected to appear for the 2027 examinations across both classes. During the 2026 cycle, CBSE reported that around 45 lakh candidates were expected to appear in 204 subjects across Classes 10 and 12.

An early or tentative intimation of the exam schedule will allow students to design structured study plans aligned with subject gaps and exam order. Class 10 and 12 candidates can formulate targeted revision strategies and mock-test schedules, and prioritise high-weightage subjects and manage time effectively.

Schools, too, will benefit from the advance notice, as it will allow them to align academic calendars, plan internal assessments, and arrange for teacher deployment during examination and evaluation periods.

Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On CBSE 2027 Exam Schedule