CBSE Starts Month-Long Board Exam Preparation Programme For Class 10, 12 Students

CBSE Board Exams 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting a month-long, in-person academic support programme for students of Classes 10 and 12 in government schools across 10 locations in the Union Territory of Ladakh. The programme covers Mathematics and Science for Class 10, and Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Economics for Class 12.

The programme is being conducted across 10 locations in Ladakh: Leh, Nubra A, Nubra B, Shams, Zanskar, Kargil, Drass, Changthang, Sankoo, and Chiktan.

According to the CBSE, the programme focuses on subject-wise academic preparation, assessment strategies, examination techniques, time management, and effective approaches for board examinations.

Experienced teachers and resource persons from CBSE-affiliated schools across the country have been nominated to conduct the sessions, the CBSE said. The board added that the initiative aims to strengthen students' subject understanding, confidence, and examination preparedness.

The CBSE is expected to release the date sheet for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2027 soon.

CBSE Board Exams 2027: Class 10, 12 Candidate List Submission To Begin Soon

Ahead of the date sheet release, the board has informed the principals of all affiliated schools that the registration process for Classes 9 and 11 and the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for Classes 10 and 12 will begin soon.

The board has directed schools to ensure that students' personal details and subjects offered to them are correctly submitted.

Schools have been advised to keep the following information ready:

1. Correct and updated student details:

Full name of the candidate, as recorded in the admission register

Date of birth

Gender

Category (General/SC/ST/OBC, etc.)

Full names of parents/guardians with correct spellings

2. Subject-wise registration as per the prescribed scheme of studies.

3. Photograph and signature of each candidate in the specified format.

The CBSE said schools must thoroughly verify all candidate details before submission, as errors could lead to complications later in the examination process.

The board also highlighted several challenges and issues encountered during recent examinations. It said avoidable delays and operational difficulties were caused by the following:

Incorrect subject codes or subjects being entered by schools, resulting in requests for corrections after submission.

Incorrect student or parent details, leading to correction requests from schools.

Non-submission of the LOC for students.

Failure to submit the LOC within the prescribed timeline.

The board further noted that errors continued to occur despite repeated reminders to schools to ensure the correct submission of students' personal details and subjects offered to them.